Franklyn Town students get the YOW treatment

Hundreds of children in the Franklyn Town community of East Kingston benefited from back-to-school benevolence last Sunday, spearheaded by Delroy Escoffery's Youth Of the World (YOW) Foundation.

“The turnout was great. We prepared for 200 children, and we had a little over that — maybe about 250 — and then there were about 30 people helping out. But it was good,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The children were between four and 15.

The event was held at the Franklyn Town Community Development Project on Deanery Road in Kingston.

Children were treated to school books, bags, pencils, and hair cuts for the boys. The attractions included rides, games and dance competitions:

“Everybody had a great time. I can't complain. We went until 6:30 pm, and we should have ended at 5:00 pm, to show you how fun it was,” said the organiser.

Escoffery, who manages Minister Marion Hall, partnered with ZJ Bambino in 2014 to form the Youth Of the World Foundation aimed at catering to the educational needs of less fortunate students.

Hall, a Grammy-winning artiste, was on hand to assisting with the handouts.

The organiser, who also previously managed Spragga Benz, Red Rat, Collin Hines, and Adahzeh, is encouraging other entertainment personalities to lend a helping hand.

“It's always good to give you know; especially when you come from a humble beginning. Once you're in the position to help, just go ahead and be a blessing to somebody,” Escoffery said.

Next year, he plans to host two back-to-school treats — one in Kingston and one in Thornton, St Elizabeth.