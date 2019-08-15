Frassdon determined to make name

Frassdon is upbeat about his latest single titled Bugs Bunny.

The song, produced by the deejay, was released in April on his Studio Yard Music label. Since then, it has enjoyed steady rotation both locally and abroad. The video for Bugs Bunny was released in June.

“This song is dedicated to all the real men who stand up for what they believe in. In life, you have to stand up and be a real man, you must not support the things that you know are wrong. Some people will do anything for people to like them. You have to stand up for what is right all the time,” said Frassdon.

He is also promoting Untold Stories (Studio Yard Music), which was done with Ricky Teetz.

“I have to give Ricky Teetz a big shout-out for doing this collab with me. It's a wicked track. We dropped this song in March, and it's doing well; it's getting a lot of love in the dancehall,” said Frassdon.

Frassdon is currently working on several new projects including an EP that will be released later this year.

Frassdon (given name Ted Sylvester Hastings) grew up in Rose Heights, Montego Bay.

Some of his other songs are Structure, Want My Money, Skeem Turn Ova and Action.