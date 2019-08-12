Frassman Brilliant gets mellow on My Eyes
Frassman Brilliant is known for hardcore lyrics, most of which address social issues. But he gets mellow with My Eyes, his latest song, done on the Sweet Reggae Music rhythm.
He said the idea for the song came from musician/producer DeLeon “Jubba” White.
“The subject of love was the inspiration for the song. Jubba from Dubtonic Kru reached out to me and told me about a project that he was working on. Knowing the type of music that Jubba brings to the table, I was excited to work with him on this project. The energy was great because I had just returned from the Reggae Xplosion Tour, so I was in the mood for more one drop rhythms,” Frassman Brilliant explained.
He added that he enjoys doing ballads.
“Well, I'm a well-rounded artiste and I love all genres of music. Give me a rhythm and I deliver a great song.”
White produced the Sweet Reggae Music rhythm for White Stone Productions. It features 11 songs and is due for release late this month.
“I invited Frassman Brilliant to be a part of the project because I knew he would bring something unique to it. We have worked together on other projects in the past, the most recent being the Reggae Xplosion rhythm released by NS Entertainment. He was also featured on the No Disturbance rhythm, which came out in 2014,” White told this column.
Other songs on the Sweet Reggae Music include Free by Koxx, Stand Firm (Azizzi Romeo), Natty Roots (Aaron Nigel Smith and Honey B), Equal Rights by Jah Guidance and Sweet Reggae Dub by Daniel Singer.
