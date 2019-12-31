Fred Locks sets sail on Jan 3
About this time last year, Fred Locks was putting the finishing touches on Right Away , his first EP. Released in January, it kicked off a busy 2019 for the veteran roots singer.
“So far, the EP is getting good reviews, and I have done several shows mostly from the middle of the year,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
Fred Locks, best known for the 1975 hit song, Black Star Liner, starts the new year on the same course. On January 3, he headlines a live event at Jacob's Place (10A Springvale Avenue).
Singjays I-Zeez I and Badd Sarge are also on the event which is a joint production between Fred Locks and Jacob's Place.
A show marking the centenary of Marcus Garvey's Black Star Line Shipping Company, and another celebrating the pan-African champion's birthday in August, were among the event's Fred Locks performed on during the year.
The highlight, however, was the release of Right Away, a seven-song project produced by Diavallan Fearon. It contains the songs, Rich Already and Your Beautiful Black Skin.
Friday's show is expected to be the first in a series of live gigs at Jacob's Place's new venue. It hosted similar events at its previous location in Kings Plaza.
