Freddie Green does ode to Africa

AS an aspiring artiste in his native Nigeria, Freddie Green was exposed to the Afrobeat strains of his countryman Fela Kuti, and Jamaican reggae icons like Bob Marley.

Those influences can be heard on his latest song, African Civilization, produced by Mightyful13 Records.

The single, which explores Africa's rich legacy, is written by Fitzroy Francis, head of Mightyful13 Records. It was released on July 23, birthday of Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie I.

“The message I am conveying in this song is to let the world know that we Africans have been robbed of our freedom, growth, civilisation and modernisation by our enemies, which can be traced from historical fact,” said Green. “Nevertheless, I am conveying a message to let Africans know that there's hope in the struggles for the total emancipation of the blacks.”

Born Francis Dung Rwang, 44 year-old Green is from Kabong Jos in Plateau State, Nigeria. Recording since his teens, he has incorporated the sounds of Fela, Marley, Lucky Dube and Culture into his music.

Green previously worked with the Waterhouse-born Francis on the songs Let The Youth Unite and One Life.

Releasing African Civilization on the birthday of one of Africa's acclaimed leaders was deliberate.

“Haile Selassie I is an African king; a ruler, a conqueror, a defender; a commander that fought for the liberation and unification of Africans and the black race as a whole,” Green stated. “I found it so important to release this single to [commemorate] his birthday and also serve as a tribute to Emperor Majesty Haile Selassie I and all others who contributed immensely for the freedom and unification of Africa.