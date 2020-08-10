Freddie, star at Moon Palace

Freddie McGregor was the star attraction at Moon Palace Jamaica's Independence celebrations last Thursday.

With his large catalogue, the veteran singer whipped up a dancing frenzy with his audience.

“Just seeing the people skanking and singing along was the highlight of tonight's presentation. Tonight was special, because I haven't performed for an audience since January due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But overall, it was a great vibe. It just took me back to the old days of Independence,” McGregor told the Jamaica Observer shortly after his performance.

Soaked in perspiration, McGregor could do no wrong. Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn was among the audience, who could hardly sit still as he delivered his set.

His more than hour-long set kicked off with I See it In You, before seguing into Africa Here I Come. He turned up the temperature with Prophecy, Big Ship, Push Come to Shove, Stop Loving You, Loving Pauper, Born a Winner and a cover of Dennis Brown's Revolution.

The ballad And So I'll wait for You and an interpretation of Heatwave's 1977 hit Always and Forever, the British chart hit Just Don't Want to be Lonely and Brandy were added for good measure.

McGregor took patrons back to the ska era as he guided them through Miss Carry Go Bring Come, another winner.

Said McGregor, “For Independence, I thought tonight was perfect. Lots of Jamaicans are here at the hotel and people from different places. Altogether, everyone enjoyed themselves. If you noticed the social distancing protocols were in place, but people still managed to sing along and dance to the songs, just to have a good time.”

Clifton Reader, managing director for Moon Palace Jamaica, told the Jamaica Observer that the resort has strict COVID-19 protocols.

“Once guests arrive, we do the temperature checks and sanitisation protocols. Their luggage is also sanitised and the guests are required to fill out a questionnaire. We provide sanitisers all across the property and we encourage persons to wear their masks at all times,” said Reader.

He added, “Everything we do and more for the guest, we do more for the staff. We also have a nursing station on site and quarantine rooms. So if there is a COVID-19 case, we call in the Ministry of Health.”

McGregor's performance put the lid on a full day of activities at the resort, which saw the showcasing of Jamaica's culture and heritage in commemoration of Independence Day.

Earlier in the day, guests and members of the media were treated to variety of Jamaican dishes as well as performance by a Jonkanoo group and a medley of Jamaica Cultural Development Commission Festival winning songs throughout the years.