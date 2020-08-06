Freddie to star at Moon Palace

Freddie McGregor is headliner for the Jamaica Independence Day concert at the Moon Palace Jamaica resort in Ocho Rios, St Ann, tonight.

Showtime is slated for a 9:00 pm start.

The veteran reggae singer is quite upbeat about the gig at a time when performances have been confined to virtual audiences.

“I am really looking forward to this concert. I haven't performed for an audience in a while and just interacting with your audience makes your performance special. Nothing beats a live performance,” McGregor told the Jamaica Observer.

McGregor recently wrapped up performances at virtual stagings of Reggae Sumfest and Jamaica Festival Song Competition.

Moon Palace Jamaica has implemented safety measures for both guests and staff in light of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

“For more than 35 years, Palace Resorts has been committed to providing the best and safest experience for all guests by constantly implementing and strengthening health and safety protocols. In light of COVID-19 and to reassure each visitor, Purely Palace goes above and beyond the stringent quality controls already in place, ensuring the health and safety for all guests and team members. The new and enhanced measures include everything from team members getting a temperature check upon entering the premises to acrylic protective barriers installed at all guest check-in areas to protect both the guest and team member,” said a release from Palace Resorts, operators of Moon Palace Jamaica.

McGregor is aiming to thrill with hits including Big Ship, Bobby Babylon, And So I'll Wait for You, I See it in You, Big Ship, Push Come to Shove, That Girl (Groovy Situation), and Just Don't Want to Be Lonely.

Having started his career as a youth in the early 1960s, McGregor was a member of the Clarendonians group. His career continued into the 1970s where he worked with a vast number of producers.

His popularity soared in the 1980s when he ran unchecked on the music charts with several hits. In 2002, his album Anything for You was nominated for a Best Reggae Album Grammy Award.

His 2016 album, True to My Roots, reached 10 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.