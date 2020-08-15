Frisco Kid served up the hits

IT was a journey back in time to relive some of the biggest hits of yesteryear. The Ribbiz 'Big People Beach Brunch' held last Saturday at Marley Beach in Boscobel, St Mary, was a retro music fan's playground.

Set against the beautiful blue waters of the Caribbean Sea, the lawns were the perfect setting for the brunch.

With music from the 1970s to the 1990s expertly spun by DJs Courtney and Audley, patrons danced up a storm on a musical voyage through classic disco and a host of reggae and dancehall hits.

With COVID-19 protocols fully in place, some 200 patrons donned in masks feasted on a diverse buffet menu and top-shelf liquor until the party wrapped at near 6:00 pm.

This was the first such event promoted by popular eatery and hang out spot Ribbiz Ultra Lounge. Brian “Ribbi” Chung, co-director of Ribbiz, was happy with the day's actibvities and the support received.

“We are humbled by the support this event has gotten, from patrons and sponsors alike. It is the debut event as we intend to make this into a series, so everyone can look out for the next staging. We were fully compliant with all COVID-19 protocols and procedures. Patrons came out early and they enjoyed the offerings,” Chung shared.

Dancehall hit-maker Frisco Kid was the icing on the cake as his smash-laden performance kept the party vibes flowing with songs including Wacky News, Rubbers, Little and Cute, Think Mi Nice, Big Speech and Gal Pon Di Side.

“Ribbi and I go way back, from Cactus [Nightclub] days. I told him that I had to be a part of this event so, here I am,” Frisco Kid told the Jamaica Observer in a post-performance interview.