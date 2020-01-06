From Amsterdam to Kingston
Empress Miriam Simone to launch debut album
Surinamese singer Empress Miriam Simone will launch her first album, Amsterdam Revival, at Kingston 10 Sports Bar And Grill on February 24.
The 11-song set, which bears the seal of her Dredda Records, will be officially released by Zojak World Wide on March 3.
Several of the songs on Amsterdam Revival were recorded in October-November while Empress Miriam Simone was in Jamaica. They include We Don't Wanna Cry (with Capleton), which is produced by Bobby “Bobby Digital” Dixon; and Never Give Up featuring Sizzla, produced by Sheldon “Calibud” Stewart.
“Musically speaking, it inspired and grew me to work with these talented and professional reggae producers and artistes. My trip was fruitful and I'm looking forward to be back in February for my album release in Kingston,” she said.
Dixon, the man behind hit albums such as Don't Haffi Dread by Morgan Heritage and Sizzla's Da Real Thing, also worked on Follow my Dreams, Empress Miriam Simone's 2012 EP.
Prior to launching a solo career in 2009, she was a member of Postmen, a reggae/hip hop group in Suriname. This was followed by a stint with Dutch group Dredda Youthz.
Empress Miriam Simone was born in Paramaribo, the Suriname capital. She lives in Amsterdam in The Netherlands, which has had a vibrant reggae scene since the early 1970s. She hosts Sweetmediation, a reggae show on the Radio RAZO station.
— Howard Campbell
