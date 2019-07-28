Full day of events in downtown Kingston

The world of Fashion takes centre stage at today's staging of the monthly ArtWalk, held in downtown Kingston.

Organised by volunteer group, Kingston Creative, whose aim is to create a vibrant art district in the heart of the city. this month's events will focus on fashion but will also spill over to encompass other areas of the creative arts.

Local modelling agency Saint International has teamed up with Kingston Creative to host a top model Search in the downtown Kingston art district starting at 11:00 am. Entry for the model search is free and the winners will receive contracts from Saint International and will also participate in a fashion show at 4:00 pm accompanied by professional models from the agency.

Saint International's CEO Deiwght Peters explained that many of his models are from the downtown area, including Balenciaga star model Kimali Morgan who is from Denham Town.

“We are happy to be back in downtown Kingston to find more talent who can work for the world's most prestigious fashion brands such as Gucci, Prada, Balenciaga, Versace, Fendi, Celine, Saint Laurent, and more. I think that it is wonderful for kids from downtown Kingston and the surrounding areas to get this amazing opportunity through Kingston Creative to meet with Saint International models... so this will be a real chance for lives to be changed.”

This month's ArtWalk will highlight Jamaican fashion designers Keneea Linton, Charl Baker, T&T Fashion, Mutamba, Kaysian Bourke (The Flower Child), Romi Toyloy, and I-yan Rebel who will be hosting fashion installations and performances during the day in a special area created at the intersection of East Street and Water Lane.

“This was a derelict building with trees and we just took it over, and thanks to the assistance of contractor Lenworth Kelly who cleared the area for us, we are creating a special place for our designers to showcase their work. We will be having live mannequins and a fashion show inside this space. Another special feature is the fashion installation by Keenea Linton at 132 Harbour Street. She will be showcasing high fashion womenswear from men's clothing. She started doing this for herself when her husband Brian George died, and this has taken on a life of its own, so we are pleased to be able to show that off,” Kingston Creative's Andrea Dempster told the Jamaica Observer

Hair is an important element of modern style, and so at 3:00 pm there will be a talk with filmmaker, Kennia Mattis and Olive Senior, author of the new children's book Boonoonoonus Hair. The hair talk will be accompanied by a natural hairstyle catwalk by Pickney Pampering, Gabby Girl, and Island Boy featuring young models from downtown Kingston.

fashion aside other areas of the arts will be on show.

The National Gallery of Jamaica on Orange Street launches its Summer Exhibition at 1:30 pm with a musical performance by Jaz Elise and an address by Minister of Culture Olivia “Babsy” Grange. Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Chris Tufton will also launch his first book State of Mind at the Institute of Jamaica on East Street at 1:00 pm with performances by Creative Sol and a mini art exhibition from Edna Manley student Moniepha Dawkins. Prime Minister Andrew Holness will deliver the keynote address.

Tufton has nothing but commendations for the efforts to breathe life into the city centre by Kingston Creative and the Artwalk

“The significance of downtown as a cultural centre is important in that the book captures a number of themes that help to define our culture — race, colour, religion, politics. The Kingston Creative Artwalk is about showcasing downtown as a cultural centre, therefore, the synergy to have the introduction of the book included was a no-brainer,” he noted.

There will also be Dance Fire, an open-air dance class which will celebrate dancehall culture and teach the latest moves.

Newly appointed Kingston Creative event pod lead, Waldane Walker highlighted the work being done by the organisation.

“It's been a really exciting journey with Kingston Creative — from interning as a student of the Edna Manley College to being given this wonderful opportunity; to boldly articulate the heart that's behind this organisation. This Artwalk hosts a delightful array of emerging and established designers and fashion icons that you want to hear from. The best part is that you can experience all this first-hand in the unique space of downtown Kingston.”