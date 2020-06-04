Fun In the Son to go virtual

AMID the uncertainties brought on by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, organisers of Jamaica Fun In The Son are looking to host a virtual staging this year.

“This crisis we are in should not be wasted. People are in fear —yet still the Bible says in 2nd Timothy 1:7 'For God has not given us the spirit of fear but of power, and of love and of a sound mind'. Never before is this ever so true, and the vehicle of Fun In The Son is such a provision that God has made to bring hope and transform lives,” Tommy Cowan told the Jamaica Observer.

“Life will never be the same as we knew it, but it can be better if we the believers apply wisdom to the situation, knowing we shall live and not die and declare the works of the Lord,” Cowan continued.

Cowan and his wife, Carlene Davis, are co-organisers of Jamaica Fun In The Son.

The gospel concert was initially scheduled for Saturday, July 11 at Sabina Park in Kingston. However, a new date and details are being ironed out.

“We are currently meeting with the stakeholders. But what I can say is that the show will be held this year,” said Cowan.

He said it was important to keep the momentum going because his team is on a soul-winning mission.

“Our goal is to change lives. That is why we trained 10,000 young people in Peer Evangelism through our Youth Reaching Program to carry help to win more souls,” he said.

Though many have grown to appreciate the face-to-face staging of the festival, organisers are optimistic that the virtual staging will be just as entertaining and impactful. Patrons at home and abroad will have access on television, radio, and social media platforms.

“I believe we can reach yet a wider audience even though many would miss the camaraderie that has a great impact on the large gathering, for example, praise and worship. Many more will be drawn into the concept and many more souls will be won for the kingdom,” said Cowan.

The principals are still ironing out details pertaining to the virtual event.

Fun In The Son is the largest gospel festival in the English-speaking Caribbean. It started in 2002 with less than 500 patrons, but by 2016, it attracted approximately 100,000.

Last year, the festival did its first community engagements in Manchester and Portland and was well received.

Since its inception, Fun In The Son has featured international acts, including Donnie McClurkin, Kirk Franklyn, Hezekiah Walker, The Love Fellowship Mass Choir as well as top Jamaican acts such as Papa San, Kevin Downswell, Carlene Davis, Minister Marion Hall, Goddy Goddy, Judith Gayle, and Jermaine Edwards.