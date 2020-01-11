Funfest draws massive crowd

THE looks on the faces of her son and daughter said it all. Sandra Bernard said her children were excited about attending Funfest, which took place at Hope Gardens on New Year's Day.

“With all the crime going on in our community, many times they are traumatised by the gunshots. Is only by the grace of God that we were able to have a little peace and calm over the Christmas,” Bernard explained.

She continued: “Coming here today it felt like therapy for the children, and myself as well. We just wanted to go somewhere that they can relax, play and have fun”

Funfest, promoted by Famfun Entertainment, is held three times annually. Its most recent staging was another success.

“We believe the event went well today. To see the massive crowd here today, we are grateful and thankful,” co-promoter Shanelle Bethune told the Jamaica Observer.

Bethune said the event's uniqueness and family atmosphere has contributed to its continued success.

“We are excited and grateful for the support of the loyal families of Jamaica. It's really simple — families need love and a space that is safe and affordable and central; and Funfest provides all of that and more,” she said.

Funfest has crossed borders, attracting a mixed crowd of patrons including those from 'uptown, mid-town and 'round town'.

“I'm only here because of the children. They wanted to come for the rides, and since it's a holiday I said, why not. My husband is also here and he wanted us to have a little family time together,” said a female, who gave her name as Mitzie. She is the marketing manager of a popular bank in the New Kingston area.

Mark Hemmings said his six-year-old son saw the advertisement on television and kept nagging him to take him to the event.

“He wouldn't stop nagging me to take him, and since he got here he has been going on the rides and enjoying himself. It is basically a chill day for father and son, really,” said Hemmings.

As has become the norm, the entertainment activities were all about the children. The teenage Philippines Steel Band whipped up entertaining instrumental of renditions by Koffee and the 1980s hit Eye of the Tiger by Survivor.

Xylophone and Zion, Funfest regulars, were also entertaining; so too were Super Twins, the son and daughter of dub poet Majah Bless; singer Teshae Silvera; The Prodigies band; and Gifted Youth Ministry (MIME).

Bethune explained the strategy in the use of children to entertain patrons.

“It has been very strategic on our part. We believe in young people and giving them the opportunity to share their talent with the world.”

Sponsors including Kraft Punchers, Tang, Oreo, Cadbury, Lasco iCool, Digicel, Nupak, Kendel, Swiss, Benjamins, Holiday Snacks, CB Chicken and Superior Auto engaged patrons with onstage giveaways and various competitions.