Fyah Sthar continues to move up
Singjay Fyah Sthar believes in the mantra 'unity is strength' and conveys this message in his latest single Moving Up .
“Moving Up is dedicated to my team, my family, my manager and the producers I've worked with. When we win, the whole team wins. Unity is always strength,” he explained.
Initially release in October last year, it was re-released this month. The song is co-produced by World Blast Music and Gaga Production. It is featured on the Open Rebuke Reloaded rhythm.
“The feedback to the song has been great so far. I am happy the way things are progressing as far as the song is concerned,” Fyah Sthar shared.
An accompanying music video is in the works.
A career in music was inevitable for Fyah Sthar (given name Marlon Irving). Hailing from Union Gardens in Kingston, he said his father was a singer, while a few of his uncles were producers at the famed Channel One studios on Maxfield Avenue.
“When I turned 18, I started to write my own music and due to strong influence from my friends in Cumberland, Portmore, I decided to go the professional route,” he said.
He spent a few years touring with reggae artiste I-Wayne, an opportunity, he said, which taught him a lot. Both are former members of a group called Buzhrock Warriors, which also included reggae artiste Mr Perfect. The group's name was later changed to Lava Ground Warriors.
“My journey has been a blessing and still is, because I'm still here living and doing what I was born to do, while inspiring people with the music,” Fyah Sthar added.
— Kevin Jackson
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy