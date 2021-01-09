Fyah Stumpy aims to make a splash

DESPITE the entertainment sector lockdown due to COVID-19, producer Linton “Fyah Stumpy” Walker is pushing ahead with his musical productions. He is currently promoting the single Beach Side by Laza Laad.

“COVID-19 appears to be here to stay so I can't put the music business on hold. So, I am heading back in the studio. I am not taking any chances with my health and will be following the protocols outlined by the Government,” said Fyah Stumpy.

“The song I am pushing this year to the fullest is Beach Side. Why, because of its impact on the streets. It's lively and entertaining,” he continued.

Beach Side was released last year on the producer's Fyah Stumpy Records. Laza Laad (given name Joseph Cornwall), who recorded the song, is happy the producer is putting his promotional muscle behind the single.

“Everyone wants to have a splash in the beach. They['re] just waiting on COVID to disappear so it is bound to get the attention it deserves,” the 24-year-old said.

“I would very much love this song to be heavily promoted overseas — and that does not seem impossible, as the promotion will kick off in Canada and the US in a matter of weeks,” Laza Laad continued.

Currently, all public beaches and rivers remain closed by order of the Government of Jamaica in an effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Fyah Stumpy hails from Sligoville, St Catherine. He entered the music world some three years ago with Go Hard and Hard Times by Jmovemence. His other productions include HotVybes and So Easily.