Fyahtron's exposing his love

Singjay Fyahtron is encouraged by the response to his song Expose We Love . According to him, it's one which has mass appeal.

“The song is about this female lady in your life who is not afraid fi talk about you any where... She's not afraid to mention your name. You a di topic,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “Every one can relate to not being afraid to speak openly to the one you love. No reservation whatsoever!”

Released in August, Expose We Love is on the Swamp Records label. It has an accompanying music video which he feels proud about.

“Me a get a good feedback. The women dem love it. Mi get a whole heap a love for it,” said Fyahtron. “The song give mi a break to go Trinidad and come back.”

Fyahtron said the song is based on personal experience.

“My wife said to me: 'How you nuh post mi picture on Facebook yet? Mine yuh a hide mi!' So I said: 'OK. Mi ah go expose our love.' That's how the idea came about,” he said.

Fyahtron (given name Deron Powell ) is a past student of Haile Selassie High in Kingston. He said he started his musical journey at 16 and, despite the obstacles, he never gave up on his dream.

The 51-year-old lists Bounty Killer and Stichie as his main source of inspiration.

“Mi sing about things weh happen around mi; things weh happen inna mi life... And mi never write a song pon paper. It's just in my head and flow out, and mi nuh have people write song fi mi,” he said.

His other songs include Uptown Girl, Love Of Mi Life, and Jamaica Nice Nice.

