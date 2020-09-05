Fyakin readies for new heights

Singjay Fyakin is urging Jamaicans to wear masks and observe proper protocols as the COVID-19 pandemic deepens in the island.

“My message to Jamaica in the COVID-19 crisis is to be vigilant and careful as it is not a joke. Take the necessary precautions and stay safe, wear your masks properly, your health must be your primary concern at this time,” Fyakin, whose real name is Nicholas Levy, told the Jamaica Observer.

COVID-related deaths in Jamaica inches close to the 30 mark, while close to 3,000 people tested positive.

In the meantime, the artiste is overjoyed that his skills as a producer are being finally recognised, given the early reaction to his latest reggae production, the Real Don Dadda rhythm.

“So far the support has been great. I sent out a pre-release blast and my team and the disc jockeys are excited about the project. It was premiered by DJ Crossfire last week and since then several others have picked it up, like a chain reaction all over Europe, the Caribbean and the USA,” he said.

The project was officially released on September 4 on the Nyle Banks Music Group label and is available on all digital online platforms.

This is Fyakin's third rhythm compilation project and it features acts such as himself, Perfect Giddimani, Ras Fraser Jr. and Kmetic Nyne.

He is also gearing up to release a new single, Heights of Great Men next month.

“I recently shot a video for my new single Heights of Great Men. I'm also working on my first dancehall project set for 2021. I have been writing and producing for a lot of other artistes lately. I enjoy the spirit of collaboration, and bringing out the best in others,” he said.

Fyakin is known for the singles, including You Are My Lady, New Wave and Steamin.