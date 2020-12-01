G Maffiah splashes his Cologne
G Maffiah is hoping his latest single, Cologne , will give him his big break. The song was released on November 13 on the 365 Records/ Strapland Records' rhythm compilation, Put Eh Dung.
“When people hear that I drop new music they automatically know that it's food for the soul because my music stays on the motivational and fun side of things. I like to show the ghetto youths that if I made it out they can do it too. My music is a reflection of real life events and I have a lot more in store for 2021,” he said.
“The song has been getting a lot of attention and I know for a fact that it's playing in places that I don't even know about. People in Jamaica and all over London have been sending me video clips of my song on mainstream radio and I am thankful for the continued support,” he added.
G Maffiah is currently working on his EP, Big Bang, slated to be released in a few months.
He recently launched his own label and recording studio which serves as a location for many fledling artistes seeking their break in the industry.
He is known for singles such as We Dem Like, Champagne, and Your Loving.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy