G Maffiah splashes his Cologne

G Maffiah is hoping his latest single, Cologne , will give him his big break. The song was released on November 13 on the 365 Records/ Strapland Records' rhythm compilation, Put Eh Dung.

“When people hear that I drop new music they automatically know that it's food for the soul because my music stays on the motivational and fun side of things. I like to show the ghetto youths that if I made it out they can do it too. My music is a reflection of real life events and I have a lot more in store for 2021,” he said.

“The song has been getting a lot of attention and I know for a fact that it's playing in places that I don't even know about. People in Jamaica and all over London have been sending me video clips of my song on mainstream radio and I am thankful for the continued support,” he added.

G Maffiah is currently working on his EP, Big Bang, slated to be released in a few months.

He recently launched his own label and recording studio which serves as a location for many fledling artistes seeking their break in the industry.

He is known for singles such as We Dem Like, Champagne, and Your Loving.