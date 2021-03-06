G3K Music does one for the team

After two solid years of music production, Spanish Town-based G3K Music is in celebratory mode. The label's debut single, To The Team by Lahjihkal, has been included on the 19-track compilation set, Miungu Ya Muziki.

“My very first produced song, To The Team, not only made it on an international album, Miungu Ya Muziki, but was among the top-five best songs, according to executive producer Michael 'Beatbopper' Hudgins,” producer/principal Swain Johnson told the Jamaica Observer.

“I am very delighted being a part of the Miunga Ya Muziki album and to know that my song is being marketed throughout the world, especially in Africa,” he continued.

Released February 16, Miungu Ya Muziki is executive-produced by Hudgins on the Bentley Records imprint.

The 19-track album features local acts, including Bounty Killer, Jamaican born-US based rapper Sean Kingston, Kabaka Pyramid, Third World Don and Maestro Don, Ghanian Darkovibes, Epixode, American rapper Gucci Mane, Canadian Ayr Swisha, and Ukraine Tina Karol.

Since its release, the set has been among the best-selling albums for Amazon.

“This is a very big achievement for any young producer coming out of Spanish Town, a community where some outsiders feel only criminals are produced. So, we want this achievement to propel inner-city youths to believe in their dreams and not to give up on their talent,” said Johnson.

“The entire G3K team, including enigineer Image Boy, put in some hard work in the production of this mega song ( To The Team). We had no doubt about the ability of the deejay,” he continued.

Johnson, a past student of Calabar High School in Kingston, said he developed a passion for music and found himself among like-minded peers.

“I found myself with a group of schoolmates, including Mascika, and all of us were excited about music. But, I thought I could harness young talent and get them into the entertainment world,” he said.

He has worked with dancehall artistes, including the internationally recognised African reggae dancehall Shatta Wale, Lisa Hyper, Turbulence and Brite Tention.