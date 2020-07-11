Gabeana is one Hot Gal
Not many people familiar with Middleton associate that rural district with the glamour and outrageousness of dancehall music, but hometown girl Gabeana is a willing change agent.
The 22-year-old deejay's roots run deep in that community which is located in the hilly Newcastle region of St Andrew.
Her latest song, Hot Gal, follows the trend of bawdy singles she has done since kicking off her recording career two years ago.
Like her previous singles, Goldmine and BFF, Hot Gal is raunchy and produced by Urban Team Records.
“I could agree that some of my songs are graphic and somewhat shocking based on what few of my fans are used to.
“I do enjoy making this type of music because it is real and I enjoy the reaction I get from persons who support me,” said Gabeana.
Interestingly, her introduction to formal music came 10 years ago when she took viola lessons. The serenity of that instrument is a far cry from the bawdy Hot Gal which was recently released.
Though Middleton is not known for its wild lifestyle, Gabeana Campbell (her real name) recalls a lively childhood. Her influences include Lady Saw, Lady G, Marcia Griffiths and Beres Hammond.
“Dances are held in Middleton just like any other community. However, I believe it's more of an intimate setting. The whole community literally attends to support each other and I appreciate that kind of love,” she said, adding that playing an instrument has made her rounded.
“It is actually helpful in not only the music area of my life but also the technical parts. It taught me to be patient and how to be creative and exercise variation in all I do.”
— Howard Campbell
