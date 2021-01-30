Gaps 7 G takes the 'Benz'

Gaps 7 G recently did a remix of his Di Benz with on-the-rise East Syde deejay Rytikal.

And according to Gaps 7 G, he is pleased with the released visuals for the project.

“The response has been incredible. The song ah heat up the street; Di Benz remix has a real buzz. Rytical brings a real flavour to the ting that the streets ah feel. Some people are torn, dem not sure if they like the original or the remix more but the buzz is real. So right now, everyone was just wating for the video to drop, and the ting ah explode,” Gaps 7 G said.

The video was officially released on January 22.

The deejay is also moving aggresssively to drop new songs. Those songs include Ah Fi Mi Place, produced by DJ Peelout Records; Do Di Right Ting, produced by Splitzzboss Records; and Reebok Classic (Classic Classic), produced by Blue Sky Production. The songs are available on all digital outlets.

Another club banger, Temperature, produced by Splitzzboss Records, will be released in February.

“The videos will be dropping soon on YouTube on my Vevo channel, Gaps7GVevo,” he said.

Since his emergence on the dancehall scene, Gaps 7 G has generated a buzz with his skilful wordplay, witty metaphors and unpredictable flow. His unique selling proposition is that he's not afraid to be himself and he incorporates many of his life's experiences into his music.

He grew up in Gutters, Old Harbour, St Catherine, before migrating to live in the United States at age 10. He went to Campus Magnet High School in Queens, New York (formerly Andrew Jackson High School), which is the same alma mater as rapper 50 Cent.

He acquired an associate degree in liberal arts, majoring in physical education.

Although he is based in New York, Gaps 7 G regularly returns to Jamaica to promote his songs, and he plans to carve out his own niche in the dancehall game in 2021.

“Right now, mi ah find the right flavour for the streets, everything mi touch have a buzz,” he said.