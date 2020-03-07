Gates open for Keywee
7 Gates Enterprise Records, a company based in Toronto, Canada, recently got off the mark with Tickle , a song by singjay Keywee.
The multipurpose label was launched two years ago by Patrick Welcome. Vice-president for the fledgling label is his sister, Letchoy Welcome, who is also 7 Gates Enterprise Records' spokesperson in Jamaica.
“We've been working with Keywee about a year now, and things look very promising. Most of the work that we've done with him so far has been in the area of artiste development and music production,” she said.
Tickle was released in December, with a supporting video expected to drop late this month.
The Welcomes are from Rosewell, Clarendon. 7 Gates Enterprise Records marks Patrick Welcome's expansion in the music business, as he owns and operates Quantum, a popular sound system in Toronto.
According to Letchoy Welcome, the company's diverse services are aimed at educating artistes about the music industry's business side.
“We've noticed that professional artiste management is something that's not abundant in the Jamaican music industry. We've also found out that a lot of artistes do not know about copyright or publishing. We plan to change that. All the artistes that work with us will be protected,” she said.
Keywee, who is from Manchester, is 7 Gates's first signing. He has been recording since 2003.
— HC
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy