Gates open for Keywee

7 Gates Enterprise Records, a company based in Toronto, Canada, recently got off the mark with Tickle , a song by singjay Keywee.

The multipurpose label was launched two years ago by Patrick Welcome. Vice-president for the fledgling label is his sister, Letchoy Welcome, who is also 7 Gates Enterprise Records' spokesperson in Jamaica.

“We've been working with Keywee about a year now, and things look very promising. Most of the work that we've done with him so far has been in the area of artiste development and music production,” she said.

Tickle was released in December, with a supporting video expected to drop late this month.

The Welcomes are from Rosewell, Clarendon. 7 Gates Enterprise Records marks Patrick Welcome's expansion in the music business, as he owns and operates Quantum, a popular sound system in Toronto.

According to Letchoy Welcome, the company's diverse services are aimed at educating artistes about the music industry's business side.

“We've noticed that professional artiste management is something that's not abundant in the Jamaican music industry. We've also found out that a lot of artistes do not know about copyright or publishing. We plan to change that. All the artistes that work with us will be protected,” she said.

Keywee, who is from Manchester, is 7 Gates's first signing. He has been recording since 2003.

— HC