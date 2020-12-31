George Nooks treats senior citizens

MORE than 120 residents of The Golden Age Home in Vineyard Town, Kingston, were given a Christmas treat by singer George Nooks.

Residents of Clusters C and D participated in the annual Christmas party which took place there on December 17. Nooks, who donated items for the event as well as gift packages to residents, has been involved with the Golden Age Home for the past five years.

Morelene Moncrieffe, a cluster supervisor at the facility, said government COVID-19 protocols were observed during the party.

She told the Jamaica Observer that, “Over the years we look forward to the celebration because it impacts us in a positive way.”

Moncrieffe added that Nooks, “Went the extra mile to ensure we enjoyed Christmas.”

The Golden Age Home accommodates approximately 450 residents who are either elderly, or physically and psychologically-challenged.

Nooks, whose songs include Tribal War, Left With A Broken Heart and God is Standing By, said he empathises with senior citizens.

“They mean a lot to me 'cause I grow up with my grandmother. I know how it is when yuh getting on in age it can be tough,” he told the Observer.