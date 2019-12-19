Ghetto Splash celebrates milestone in style

DESPITE the lack of corporate sponsorship, the 30th anniversary of Ghetto Splash pulled thousands of residents from Waterhouse and surrounding communities for a star-studded night of entertainment.

Official and unofficial security personnel provided protection to areas leading to Waterhouse Mini Stadium, which was appreciated by patrons who attended the annual pre-Christmas concert.

Those in attendance included Prime Minister Andrew Holness, and Leader of the Opposition Peter Phillips. Holness is Member of Parliament for St Andrew West Central where the show is held.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer, Phillips expressed that it was important to him to be a part of the milestone event.

“It is a great night for Ghetto Splash and I am certainly happy to be here,” he said.

“Events like this are very vital to inner-city communities because it shows that we can come together without violence and without conflict and just have a good time,” he continued.

And, a good time everyone had.

Beenie Man, a part of Ghetto Splash since inception, shone brightest. The audience went into a frenzy when his voice blared through the speakers and his hit songs Heart Attack, Slam, Nuff Gyal, and Zim Zimma found favour with them.

The Grammy-winning deejay delivered a satisfactory performance and was a crowd favourite.

Indeed, patron Abigail Sinclair said Beenie Man was the highlight of the night.

“Beenie as usual, always tun up di place!” she said.

Her assessment was approved by Monique Brown who said she can never get enough of Beenie Man.

“No matter how much mi see Beenie Man, mi love him,” she said.

The rest of proceedings was well-received.

When Kemar Highcon hit the stage, fans could not contain their excitement as the “Sauce Boss” dropped his hot tracks, including So Saucy and Talk Bout.

Following his performance, I-Octane took the microphone and injected a more positive vibe as he performed some of his earlier hits and rocked the crowd with his latest tracks.

Speaking with the Jamaica Observer, he said it was a pleasure to perform for Waterhouse.

“After 10 years in the business, I have to take a different approach. I have to contribute and me being here tonight was just one of the ways I planned to do that,” he said.

The night was full of surprises as Shaggy also gave an intense performance that had the audience singing and dancing along.

Sean Paul added his flavour to the package with his hit records that connected with the audience. He was joined by Chi Ching Ching, who had the audience showing their dance moves to his popular songs like Rope, Breadfruit, and Callaloo.

Newcomer Candy had an energetic 'wow' moment on stage, while Tarrus Riley and Jahvillani made cameo appearances.

Other notable performances came from Junior Reid and Capelton.

Staying true to its mantra to showcase emerging talent, a host of young artistes from the community graced the stage.

Organiser Patrick Roberts told the Observer that special attention has to be given to the youth.

“We just want to continue providing them (young artistes) with a platform to showcase their talent. There is so much talent in the ghetto, and they just need a place to help groom that,” he said.

According to Roberts, Ghetto Splash is a concert for the people and with or without sponsorship, the show must go on.

“The sponsorship was even worst than last year, but still we have to do what we have to do for the residents of the community,” he said.