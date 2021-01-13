Ghetto Youths set up shop

The 21-track compilation Ghetto Youths International Presents: Set Up Shop Vol 4 debuts at number four on the US Current Reggae Albums Chart. Released on December 29, it sold 84 copies in its first week.

Featured on the project are songs by Stephen Marley, Black-Am-I, Kabaka Pyramid, Third World, Capleton, Yami Bolo, Julian Marley, Answele, Damian Marley, Christopher Ellis, Jo Mersa Marley, and Yohan Marley.

The US Current Reggae Albums Chart reflects the top-selling titles in the United States according to data from Nielsen Music/MRC Data. This week's chart is once again led by the long-running World on Fire by Stick Figure, which sold an additional 144 copies to bring its total sales to 28,287.

Skip Marley's Higher Place rebounds from number five to two thanks to an additional 134 copies sold, while Upside Down 2020 by Buju Banton inches up to three after selling 90 more copies.

Jumping four spots to number five is Live at The Rainbow by Bob Marley and the Wailers who also occupy the number six spot with Uprising Live! Limit.

Former chart-topper Afrikan Blood (Various Artistes) bolts from number 17 to seven, while Look for The Good by Jason Mraz drops from number three to eight.

Got to Be Tough by Toots and The Maytals slips a point to nine and Flores Y Burbujas by El Natty Combo completes the Top 10.

Another long-running compilation, Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Reggae Collector's Edition, slips from number six to 11.

On the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, Legend by Bob Marley and The Wailers is on top for a 53rd week, while Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy is steady at number two.

World on Fire and Set in Stone by Stick Figure are numbers three and four, respectively, while Greatest Hits by UB40 is number five.

Higher Place by Skip Marley inches up to number six, Dutty Rock by Sean Paul re-enters at seven. Another Sean Paul title, The Trinity, re-enters at number eight.

Fixtape by Popcaan is down to nine. Exodus by Bob Marley and The Wailers is steady at number 10.

Legend continues to make moves on multiple Billboard charts. On the 200 Albums Chart, it moves up 19 places to number 71.

On regional charts, Pressure by Koffee and Buju Banton is number one for a third week on The Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music Chart (New York).

Keep it Moving by Novel-T spends a second week at number one spot on the South Florida Top 25 Reggae Chart.

On the Rebel Vibez Canadian Top 10 Reggae Chart, Wicked Heart by Mikey Dangerous featuring Sizzla is still the top song.