GiGi Harmony spreading love

Recording artiste GiGi Harmony believes in spreading love and harmony through music.

“I believe that music is one of the greatest platforms that can be used to spread love and harmony and hope throughout the world. Therefore artistes should use their voices to uplift the people especially in times like these. Right now, we're facing one of the worst pandemics that the world has ever seen and I sincerely hope that my music will help the people get to through these trying times,” she said.

The singer — who is a surgical nurse, event planner and background vocalist — said she had no intentions to become a solo artiste.

“It wasn't until 2015 that I made my solo debut with the release of a song titled World Song. Before that, I was only doing background vocals. I've done background vocals for a lot of artistes including Donnie McClurkin, Warrior King, Da'Ville, Original Guidance and Richie Innocent. For years many of the artistes that I did background vocals for kept encouraging me to pursue a solo career. I eventually did so in 2015 but I still do background vocals,” said GiGi Harmony.

GiGi Harmony is currently promoting Broken Places featuring Tammo Jango. Produced by Jerome Felix, it was released with a video last year on the Jherdon label.

“This song was released last September. I am happy with the feedback that I am getting about it. I'm currently getting ready to drop a new single nex month titled One Life feat Fewtcha and Benjaheal. I'm also looking forward to releasing an EP later this year,” she said.

GiGi Harmony's other songs are Life Of The Party featuring Lavaah Goodaz, I Wanna Know What Love Is featuring General Steel and Forever Me And You.