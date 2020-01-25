Giving back to Glengoffe

Vijahn said he was pleased to be part of the recent event giving back to the children of Glengoffe in St Catherine.

“It was great to give back to the Glengoffe community. We know the children are the future, so we are always more than willing to contribute,” said Vijahn.

Started two years ago by childhood friends Peter Bennett and cousins Steve and Tyrone Williams, the St Faith's Foundation hosts annual Back-to-School Fun Day.

“Reggae artiste Vijahn came and performed. We had food and beverages for sale and we made $184,000, which we then donated to the school to assist the school. We were shocked and pleased, we hadn't expected that, so we kept it going from that positive start,” Steve Williams told the Jamaica Observer.

They now host two back-to-school events annually as they continue to receive a groundswell of support from the residents of Glengoffe and the Diaspora.

“We attended the St Faith's Basic and Primary, the school played a tremendous role in our development, so we wanted to do something. We are from Glengoffe, it is our community and we needed to give back to the area, so this is our way of giving back and passing the blessing forward,” Williams explained.

In 2019, the foundation attracted sponsorship from residents and business owners from Canada, England and US, and they were able to do two events, one in May and another in December. Some of the sponsors included Cheap and Clean Auto Sales in Florida, and Bettakutz Barbers in the United Kingdom.

The plans are already well advanced to make the 2020 editions of the event.

“We are planning to do a Back-to-School Summer event for the kids and then again at Christmas, and it's going to be bigger and better, we just need more sponsors on board. We all have to give back, as charity begins at home,” Williams added.