Giving with style

Stylo G is imploring fellow entertainers to give to families who are finding it increasingly difficult to find food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Other entertainers should get involved and help the less fortunate. I learnt from the best growing up. I look up to certain people in the entertainment business who are always helping: Bounty Killer is always giving back to the community and he's always talking for poor people. I'm from a place where we never had nothing…I would encourage these entertainers in this generation to reach out and help their communities,” Stylo G told the Jamaica Observer.

On Saturday, Down Sound Entertainment (DSE), producers of Reggae Sumfest collaborated with Stylo G, Grace Foods, Pepsi, Bounty Killer, Andre “Suku” Grey, Ian “Pepe” Goodison, Greg Nesbeth, and Richie Feelings to distribute care packages to 249 families in Kingston, Spanish Town, and Clarendon.

The United Kingdom-based deejay added that this was a labour of love for him. He recalled the harsh realities of growing up in Spanish Town.

“There was a list of names with people who needed the food, so we just drive around the truck and drop them [the packages] off one by one. It was hard work, but at the end of the day, it was worth it,” he said.

“When I was younger, we never had much help…my mom was a single mother; we lived in the ghetto, so when somebody came by and put on a treat I used to remember all of that…I'm in a position now where I can help, so I'm definitely going to help. This is what life is about” Stylo G continued.

To date, Jamaica has recorded 58 cases of the novel coronavirus and three fatalities. The nation is currently in its sixth day of a nightly curfew which spans 8:00 pm to 6:00 am.

It is scheduled to end tomorrow.

Stylo G (given name Jason McDermott) is known for hits such as Touch Down and Dumpling.

He says the gratitude of care-package recipients made the initiative worthwhile.

“The reactions were priceless. I never really wanted to video 'cause putting people on camera when you're giving them things is not right. The people loved it; they never expected it. They were like, 'we're happy for this'…most people said 'thank you and God bless',” he said.