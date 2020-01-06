Glad for Flourgon

Veteran producer Cleveland “Clevie” Browne, who was partially responsible for creating the rhythm for Flourgon's hit single, We Run Things, is pleased with the artiste's recent legal victory.

“It is a victory. I think this exemplifies what is morally right and just. I mean, somebody stole a line from his (Flourgon) intellectual property and this is a good closure. I am really happy that he won,” Browne told the Jamaica Observer.

On Friday, a Reuters news agency report detailed that American pop singer Miley Cyrus had settled a copyright infringement lawsuit in which she was accused of stealing for her 2013 hit We Can't Stop, from Flourgon's song We Run Things, which he recorded in 1988.

Flourgon, whose given name is Michael May, had filed a US$300-million lawsuit in the US District Court of Manhattan, New York in 2018.

Browne was half of the dancehall/reggae production duo Steely & Clevie who played on We Run Things. Steely (given name Wycliffe Johnson) died from a heart attack, at age 47, in September 2009 in New York City.

Browne added that when he and Steely, along with his brother Aldane “Danny” Browne, were recruited by producer Hugh “Redman” James of Redman International label to create several random beats, including London City (rhythm for We Run Things), he had no doubt that they would all flourish.

“We were among the top rhythm builders, and when we were called on by Redman International we gave of our best. When we worked we always sought to make rhythms that would be part of hit songs. So, of course, we expected Flourgon's song to do well,” he added.

Other songs on the London City include Johnny by Carl Meeks and the title song by Tippa Lee and Rappa Robert.

Browne noted that creating that rhythm was no different from previous works he and Steely had done.

“It took us about two or three hours to make. We didn't do anything out of the ordinary. The thing is, we admire simplicity, and that sets us apart from everybody,” he said.

He added that We Run Things has always inspired him.

“Working in that particular field means that I would have to deal with a lot of technological equipment, and sometimes they would be faulty. Many times I had to remind myself that I run man-made things; and they don't run me. That's a lesson that every human being can adopt in order to cope with challenges,” he said.