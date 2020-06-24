Glamma Don stabbed, killed
ONE man is in police custody following the stabbing death of up-and-coming dancehall deejay Glamma Don in St Mary on Monday.
According to a report from the Corporate Communications Unit, the Jamaica Constabulary Force's information arm, Glamma Don (given name Henry Wynter) and another man had an altercation in Highgate, about 5:50 pm on Monday.
A knife was brought into play and the 24-year-old deejay was stabbed. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Highgate police are continuing their investigations.
Glamma Don was reportedly on his way to a studio when the incident occurred.
In a 2019 interview with the Jamaica Observer, the deejay disclosed how he got into music.
“Mi grew up listening to mi mother sing, as well as other relatives and friends, so music was always around me. But the moment mi wrote my first song and performed it on stage, that motivated mi to take di music seriously...that's how mi journey began. I've always been told I'm spectacular on stage,” he told the Observer.
Glamma Don was confident he was on the verge of making it in the big leagues.
“Mi share di stage with several of the industry's biggest names and everywhere the Don perform, it shell. Di people dem love the ting,” he said. “Mi spend time fi construct mi music so when fans hear di ting, di response is always positive.
Glamma Don is known for songs, including My Life, Don't Rush, Think Smart and Traitor.
