Glenmuir dancers dazzle

Glenmuir High School Dance Society gave a delightful performance at their second showcase last Saturday.

“On a scale from one to 10, I would give them a 10. It was amazing overall,” past student and project engineer Sasha-Lee Lewis told the Jamaica Observer.

The event, dubbed Storytime: Once Upon A Time, was held at Sydney Scott Auditorium on the school grounds in May Pen, Clarendon.

Guests were treated to 25 original pieces, each divided into five scenes. The students showed their versatility as they performed gospel, soca, pop, dancehall and R&B songs. Complementing their flawless moves were the quick costume changes.

Standout pieces included Flinstones, which featured Cheyanne Simpson, Jhanelle Lyttle and Jayvian Grant. The performance, which borrowed its name from the American cartoon show, had the packed auditorium cheering while others recorded it on their cellular phones.

To top off the night's festivities, the dance society's instructor Sinokia Lee was joined on stage by fellow Glenmuir teachers, as well as parents, to participate in the parent-teacher dance.

Lee told the Observer that after four months of planning and rehearsing, the show was a success.

“I'm extremely pleased. The students worked really hard and I'm just proud of what they actually executed tonight — and I know that their parents are proud. They gave it their all,” she said.

Part proceeds from the event will go to St Monica's Children's Home in Chapelton, Clarendon.

Lee said this year's show attracted a bigger crowd.

“Persons from last year's event came back, and they brought people with them. Based on what I've been hearing and seeing, a lot more persons are here than last year,” she reported.

Co-president of the dance society, Jhanelle Lyttle, was also happy with the production.

“To be honest, I'd give it a 10 out of 10. We put our all into it and I'm really proud of them,” she said.

These sentiments were echoed throughout the venue.

“It was great. I thoroughly enjoyed the production. It was creative, entertaining and well-executed,” said The University of the West Indies student Tiffany McCarthy.

“It was amazing! The students are very talented and I really enjoyed the show,” said teacher Ann-Marie Francis.

Glenmuir was founded in 1958 by the Right Reverend Percival Gibson. Since its inception, it continues to produce some of the top-performing students in the Caribbean. Since 2006 the dance society has amassed 33 gold medals in the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's National Dance Festival. The current principal is Dr Marsha Smalling.