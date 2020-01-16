Glenmuir to go on show

Glenmuir High School's Dance Society is set to give patrons a treat at their second annual dance showcase on Saturday.

“The dance society always goes all out with creativity and uniqueness in our performances. Our dancers are full of life and as always an exciting group to watch. The show is going to be full of laughter and a few tears, and plans to take the audience down memory lane,” dance instructor Sinokia Lee told the Jamaica Observer.

The event, dubbed Storytime: Once Upon A Time, will take place on Saturday at the Sydney Scott Auditorium on the school grounds, in May Pen, Clarendon.

Last year's show featured pieces that the society's members performed at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) National Dance Festival Competition.

This year, all acts will be brand new.

“Last January when we held our first show called Dancing to Excellence, we showcased the pieces that we entered in the festival over the years. Saturday's show will be different because all the pieces are original and brand new,” Lee said.

Lee said proceeds will go towards worthy causes.

“We will use part of the proceeds to pay for costumes for this year's dance festival competition, and the other half will go towards the school's children home (St Monica's Children Home in Chapelton, Clarendon),” she stated.

Glenmuir was founded in 1958 by the Right Reverend Percival Gibson. Since its inception, it continues to produce some of the top-performing students in the Caribbean. Since 2006, the dance society has amassed 33 national gold medals from the JCDC. The current principal is Dr Marsha Smalling.