Global Linkup Brunch: a success
AFTER 11 years, the annual Global Linkup Brunch: Where Fashion Meets Flossing event continues to pull a faithful following. The latest in the series unfolded last Sunday in Orlando, Florida, and, according to the promoters, G-Sixx Entertainment, it was a success.
“The event was epic and it was a success. People enjoyed themselves and partied until way past the 9:00 pm cut-off time,” promoter Masup G-Sixx told the Jamaica Observer.
He added, “The turnout was great and the vibe was off the roof. This is an event that the Orlando massive look out for each year. And with each staging we continue to bring an experience to the patrons.”
Hosted by Wally British, Supa Blacks and Mineral Boss Records, the event featured music from the likes of Fire Redz, Extatic Sound, Supa Pudgie, Jah Fyah, DJ Ding, DJ Bread, Interceptor and Pieyaka.
With strict COVID-19 protocols in place, patrons enjoyed themselves dancing to their favourite songs.
According to DJ Stretch of Extatic Sound, “Our set comprised of mostly current hip hop and dancehall music. The people wanted a good time and we ensured to deliver what they wanted.”
