Gold Gad's grand scheme
GOLD Gad believes one of the most serious threats to Jamaica's future lies in the outcome of the current spike in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You see this COVID-19 pandemic is like death. Ah something that you cannot take light, you can't see how yuh ah go dead, if you don't protect yourself the right way, you will dead. Stay in your house, lockdown like me, practise social distancing when yuh do road, and mek sure you wear your mask. When the Government talk, listen to the Government, that mi do right through the year and it still ah work. So don't tek it light,” said the dancehall singjay.
So far, more than 19 people have died due to the COVID-19 virus, while more than 1,800 are positive.
However, while observing COVID-19 health protocols, Gold Gad has been busy promoting his music. He is currently pushing New Scheme which was released three months ago.
Produced by Stamma Gramma of Gramma Records, the single also peaked at number nine on YouTube Trending charts in Jamaica racking up over 214,000 views in only one week.
“It's a great feeling to see that I create history. Ah just history, and the history is just beautiful,” Gold Gad said.
The single, with accompanying visuals, did very well on the hip hop platform, one of the few singles from the reggae-dancehall genre to achieve such impressive numbers to date.
Gold Gadd, a former studio engineer for Alkaline and other acts, has now moved from behind the engineering boards to bring his artistry to the forefront.
He is known for singles such as Chop Hard featuring Dy Dy, Gold Gad Hub and Client Convo.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy