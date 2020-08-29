Gold Gad's grand scheme

GOLD Gad believes one of the most serious threats to Jamaica's future lies in the outcome of the current spike in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You see this COVID-19 pandemic is like death. Ah something that you cannot take light, you can't see how yuh ah go dead, if you don't protect yourself the right way, you will dead. Stay in your house, lockdown like me, practise social distancing when yuh do road, and mek sure you wear your mask. When the Government talk, listen to the Government, that mi do right through the year and it still ah work. So don't tek it light,” said the dancehall singjay.

So far, more than 19 people have died due to the COVID-19 virus, while more than 1,800 are positive.

However, while observing COVID-19 health protocols, Gold Gad has been busy promoting his music. He is currently pushing New Scheme which was released three months ago.

Produced by Stamma Gramma of Gramma Records, the single also peaked at number nine on YouTube Trending charts in Jamaica racking up over 214,000 views in only one week.

“It's a great feeling to see that I create history. Ah just history, and the history is just beautiful,” Gold Gad said.

The single, with accompanying visuals, did very well on the hip hop platform, one of the few singles from the reggae-dancehall genre to achieve such impressive numbers to date.

Gold Gadd, a former studio engineer for Alkaline and other acts, has now moved from behind the engineering boards to bring his artistry to the forefront.

He is known for singles such as Chop Hard featuring Dy Dy, Gold Gad Hub and Client Convo.