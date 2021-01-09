Goldy seeks better days

Reggae singjay Goldy is confident that there are better days ahead despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I'm sure that the doctors and the scientists will eventually get this disease under control. A lot of what's going on is fear-mongering designed to make the people live in fear and chaos but better days are ahead. Jah will never forsake us,” said Goldy, who is also known as Bad Lion.

The singjay said 2020 was one of his most productive years. Throughout the year, he kept busy by working in the studios and releasing new music.

Some of the singles he released last year, include Upside Down (Skunk House Records/ Strike Gold Music), Jamaica Irie (Calm Ras Music/Strike Gold Musuc), Roots Wine featuring Tuff Like Iron (Magic Touch Production) and Killer 45 featuring Yaksta (Roots Radics label).

“Last year I released a lot of singles. I also spent a year lot of time online marketing and promoting my music. I'm serious about my career so I did not let the pandemic stop my progress,” said the artiste.

Goldy is currently promoting a hard-hitting single titled Better Change.

This single was self-produced and released on his Strike Gold Music imprint in December.

“I am happy about the response that my new single is getting. The video for it premiered on Reggaeville in December, since then it has been generating a lot of hits on YouTube,” he said.