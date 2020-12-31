Good riddance, 2020!

EMERGING singer Jahazeil Myrie said he can't wait to see the back of what he describes as “COVID 2020”.

“COVID mash up dancehall for 2020. It mash mi down big time, for is in the streets my vibes and support large and the entertainment lock down now,” the 24-year-old told Jamaica Observer.

COVID-19, which surfaced in Jamaica in March 2020, put a damper on all mass gatherings and entertainment events. As of yesterday, the island recorded 302 deaths, while 12,793 people tested positive.

Myrie said he has worked out his musical plans for 2021.

“Come next year, I will be pushing out more singles and lots more promotion. It's going to be more of Jahazeil than ever before. And, I know who is one of my biggest fans. The elderly women because they support good music,” said Jahazeil.

“Last year, many of my fans thought 2020 would have been my breakthrough so I had plans to release some singles. I even knew it would happen under Gold Up Production. This never happened and then it was another project — a collaboration CD which became a COVID causality. The artistes had already gone and do their of recording. It has not released.”

The singer said COVID “de-energised” one of his most promising songs, The Best of Me, produced by his sibling, Markus Myrie, owner of Markus Production.

“That's one of the song myself and everybody thought would have taken me to the top. Even now people hearing the song and saying, Jahazeil just keep pushing and never give up. But there are things I will be doing differently, more selective of who I decide on doing collaboration,” he said. “I respect elders like Spragga Benz but he doesn't have all that time I would need. Wish I could find more people like him who cares about young artistes.”

Jahazeil, son of Buju Banton, recorded his first song, No More, in 2015. Since then he has recorded, At My Door ft Spragga Benz; Jah Me Seh; Hold On; No More; and, Who Am I.