Good Samaritans descend on Ramble
RESIDENTS of Ramble in St Mary were the recipients of much-needed care packages recently, courtesy of the Past Students' Association of the Ramble Primary School.
The initiative was spearheaded by Karen McDonald-Buddan, director of 360 Global Entertainment company.
“We the past students of Ramble Primary have come to the aid of these families that are facing hardships due to loss of jobs of breadwinners due to the COVID-19 virus,” said McDonald-Buddan.
According to McDonald-Buddan, more than 450 families benefited from the gesture and the donation was valued at more than $600,000. The contents of the care packages included rice, flour, salt fish, sardine, mackerel, and toothpaste.
As of yesterday morning, COVID-19 had claimed 10 lives and nearly 600 people had tested positive for the virus.
“I wish to thank all stakeholders that came on board to assist in this worthy cause,” she said.
The director of 360 Global Entertainment promised that this was not a one-off gesture, as more care packages will be distributed as the need arises.
Launched in March, 360 Global Entertainment is aimed at assisting the development of the youth in the music industry, including engineering and artiste management. Acts including AceGawd and West Rock are associated with the entity.
