Good start for Essae JV

Up- and-coming artiste Essae JV is pleased with the progress of his EP Friendly Ghost, which peaked at number five on the Reggae iTunes charts.

The EP was released through OneRPM on December 18.

Though executively produced on his Fast Nation Music imprint, the EP features other production labels like Young Boss Production, Bull Puss Entertainment, Ghetto Life Records, and Boxy Records.

The EP includes tracks Fulfilling, Victory, Wages, Imperfection, and the title track Friendly Ghost.

“This is a very unique compilation because each track fits a life situation. I consider myself very lucky to have the support system that I do, because the EP debuted at number 16 on the Reggae Charts [ iTunes] and now it's at number 5. I am truly thankful for the support of my fans and I know it has the potential to top the charts so we are putting in the work,” said Essae JV.

He further shared that he will be dropping visuals for the tracks.

“The video for Victory is already out and doing well, while the other visuals will be ready for the coming year. All of the videos were done by the talented Live Fast Jamaica, so fans can expect some epic visuals.

“My team and I have carefully put a campaign in place that is already reaping success and once all the videos drop I know they will be trending,” he added.

While basking in the success of his EP, Essae JV shares that he has a collaboration with a popular Ugandan artiste slated to be released in 2021.

Some of his previous releases include Hustle Hard, Trust The Process, and Chance.