Year In Review: Gordon Town Square renamed

IN September 2019, the proposal was made to rename Gordon Town Square in honour of folklorist and cultural icon Louise Bennett-Coverley. It was to be called Miss Lou Square.

The proposal was subsequently approved by the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation.

The occasion was part of her centenarian birthday celebrations which took place in Gordon Town, St Andrew, where she resided for many years. A statue of her was also unveiled.

Residents of the Gordon Town community were in unanimous support of the square's renaming, as Miss Lou was not only just a resident, but also a beacon of light for the area. Through her philanthropic efforts, she aided in the enrichment and overall development of the neighbourhood.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer her son, Fabian Coverley, who is also manager of her estate, beamed with pride as he witnessed the outpouring of respect and admiration for the work of his beloved mother.

“It's hard to put it in words because it's so deep, and it's almost very, very emotional that my mother now has a square in Gordon Town where she lived for so many years. But, we operate under destiny. There was no mistake, no coincidence; everything happens for a reason and it is what it is,” he told the Observer.

Miss Lou was born at 40 North Street in Kingston on September 7, 1919. She received her education at Ebenezer and Calabar primary schools, and Excelsior High School and Friends College. She later moved to London to study at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Miss Lou was a social commentator, actress, writer, songwriter, poet, television and radio host. She died in 2006 in Toronto, Canada, at age 86.

During the ceremony, Member of Parliament for St Andrew East Rural, Juliet Holness delivered her greetings in the Miss Lou style of performance. Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia “Babsy” Grange allowed the audience to sing Long Time Gal, written by Miss Lou. Prime Minister Andrew Holness was keynote speaker.

The package would not have been complete without entertainment. The Independence Children's Choir, Hartford Cultural Group, and Energy Plus Mento Band gave satisfying performances.

According to Coverley, his family plans to commemorate the centenary of Miss Lou's birth.

“The motto of the estate is 'Maintaining the memories and the legacy of Eric Coverley and Louise Bennett-Coverley'. That's what we are operating under,” he said, adding that it was important for countries to preserve and honour the legacies of those who made a social impact.

“We have to know where we have been to know where we are going, so it is imperative that we keep the memories alive,” said Coverley.

As part of the celebration Fontana Pharmacy, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, created storyboards for distribution in 1,700 schools in Jamaica as well as across libraries, embassies and museums.