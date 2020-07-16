Gospel final for July 26

JAMAICA Cultural Development Commission's (JCDC) Jamaica Gospel Song finals is scheduled for CVM TV on Sunday, July 26, while the winner will be announced on Sunday, August 2.

In keeping with restrictions brought on by the novel coronavirus, the event will be virtual and the winner will be selected by public vote.

Olivia “Babsy” Grange, entertainment and culture minister, lauded the 10 finalists.

“Our nation is brimming with talent from end to end, and the top-10 finalists for this year's Jamaica Gospel Song competition is testament to that. We have seven parishes in total being represented, with nine of our 10 finalists hailing from outside of Kingston,” said Grange in a release.

The songs can also be found on the website and on the JCDC's Facebook and Instagram pages.

The top-10 finalists were previously selected via a semi-final showdown concert earlier this year.

The finalists are: Deon McDonald ( You Are Real), and Anthony Malcolm ( I Need You) — St Mary; Offneil Lamont ( Forever God), and Father Reece ( Satan Gu Weh) — St Catherine; Oliver Ashley ( No Bargain), Treisha Williams ( One Dose of Holy Ghost) — St James; David Sutton ( Our Response) —St Elizabeth; Sheri-Gaye Johnson ( I Worship You) — Clarendon; and Eurphoria (Live Today) — Manchester.

Martanek Phipps with Ye Who's Without Sin is the only finalist from Kingston and St Andrew.

“We are exceptionally proud this year's top-10 gospel songs. We are encouraging the public to listen to the songs, truly take them into your spirit and then get ready to vote for your favourite, as the public will be deciding which one of our finalists will walk away with the grand prize at the final show, which premiers on Sunday, July 26,” said Grange.

The Jamaica Gospel Song Competition since its inception in 1987 has since become an iconic presentation of indigenous gospel music in Jamaica. It attracts over 200 artistes, producers and writers of original gospel music each year. This competition is also seen as another avenue for the unearthing and growth of writers, and vocalists through training with the best within the industry.