Gospel song finalists to face off

FINALISTS in this year's Jamaica Gospel Song Competition are scheduled for the first of two showdowns tomorrow. The live performance will be aired on CVM TV beginning at 5:30 pm.

“Sunday's performance show promises to be an amazing and praise-filled event. Our talented top ten finalists are bringing their all from right across the island, and we know that they plan to rock the nation in the name of God,” said Andrea McCurdy, events coordinator for National Religious Services and Projects at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC).

“So we are encouraging the public to tune into CVM TV and the JCDC website and social media pages on Sunday to take in the show, as they get ready to vote for their favourite finalist. This year the public will be deciding which one of our finalists will walk away with the grand prize at the final show,” McCurdy continued, noting that tomorrow's show will be live streamed on the JCDC's website and YouTube page.

The grand finals is scheduled for August 2.

The finalists are: Deon McDonald with You Are Real and Anthony Malcolm of St Mary with I Need You; Offneil Lamont with Forever God and Father Reece of St Catherine with Satan Gu Weh,; and Oliver Ashley with No Bargain and Treisha Williams from St James with One Dose of Holy Ghost.

David Sutton represents St Elizabeth with Our Response, while Clarendon will be represented by Sheri-Gaye Johnson with I Worship You. Hailing from Manchester is the Euphoria group with Live Today, while Kingston and St Andrew will be represented by Martanek Phipps with Ye Who's Without Sin.

The Jamaica Gospel Song Competition, since its inception in 1987, has since become an iconic presentation of indigenous gospel music in Jamaica.