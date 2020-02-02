Gov't mum on Noise Act

Since early December, party promoters have been enjoying the temporary amendment to the Noise Abatement Act, which allowed an extension to lock off hours. That reprieve, however, came to an end last Friday with no further word from the Government.

Several attempts by the Jamaica Observer to to get an update from the minister responsible for National Security, Dr Horace Chang, and Entertainment and Culture Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange were unsuccessful, as they were locked in a a pre-budget Cabinet retreat in St Ann.

Sources from Grange's office said she had been trying to get stakeholders to a meeting but was unsuccessful.

“She really tried but it was unfortunate that she was unable to get these discussions going, considering that Reggae Month starts on Sunday and a number of popular music events are scheduled to celebrate the month,” said the source, who requested anonymity.

It was also suggested that Chang's hands were tied with the island's crime situation, as well as the planning of the budget for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for 2020/21 and the new state of emergency which has been implemented in the East Kingston Police Division.

Sound system operator Winston “Wee Pow” Powell, principal of Stone Love, lauded the Government for the extension but said he's still in the dark about what will happen going forward.

“I think it was a good move. People were enjoying the extension and the promoter and sound system operators were beginning to develop a good relationship with the police, which we hope we will be able to continue after this,” said Powell.

“We want this relationship to continue and we are still talking to Minister Grange and Minister Chang, but we haven't been able to hear what will happen after Friday night. Nobody can say what will happen today or tomorrow, but we want it to continue,” he continued.

The Noise Abatement Act of 1997 stipulates that events held during the week would have a cut off time of midnight, and 2:00 am on weekends. However, it was temporarily amended by Chang and stipulated that weekday events must end at 2:00 am, while weekend events can go until 4:00 am until January 31, 2020.

Promoter/record producer Claude “Big Stone” Sinclair said he too is very concerned, not having heard anything from the Government since Friday.

“While I accept the fact that we have lots of working people who have go to work and who could be affected by the noise, I believe we can create a balance. But, what the Noise Abatement Act is doing is blocking the average person from getting his partner draw,” Sinclair told the Observer.

“When you had dance or session back in the older days, you start what I call a 'partner': You do what you can to support me and I do what I can to support you. But, what has happened is that we have adopted the American of partying by going out one, 2 o'clock in the morning, when normally we would go out between six and seven at nights and have a full house by midnight.

“We have to give the poorer classes a chance to make something and enjoy themselves, at the same time. But, I am mindful of the people who have to go work in the mornings as well, so we have to keep the music at a moderate level. We don't have to play the music at a high level that will disturb them. Keep the microphone low. Keep the decibels low. People are interested in the music, not the noise and people have to go to work early in the mornings. We need support for support,” he added.