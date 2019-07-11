Grace Jerk Fest finds new home
After spending 14 years at Markham Park in Sunrise, Florida, Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival will move to a new home for its 18th staging on November 10.
The Miramar Regional Park is the new location. Promoters explained the reason for the venue change.
“The new location has better infrastructure. We are always looking for ways to improve on the patron experience and to enhance the quality of the event. The new venue offers an opportunity to create a new, refreshed and superior experience, while strengthening the financial viability of the festival, and enhancing the quality,” Eddy Edwards, CEO of Jamaican Jerk Festival USA, Inc, told the Jamaica Observer.
Edwards was tight-lipped about the performers booked for this year's festival. He said the entertainment bar would be raised and there would be more activities to enhance the festival experience.
Over the years, a number of top acts have graced the festival's stage including Shaggy, Chaka Demus & Pliers, The Mighty Diamonds, Third World, Inner Circle, and Ding Dong. The festival is presented in association with Publix.
“This is really an excellent venue. We at Grace are committed to supporting the Jerk Festival and we look forward to a very successful staging in November,” said Derrick Reckord, president and CEO of GraceKennedy Foods, USA.
Founded in 2001, the Jamaican Jerk Festival was first held at CB Smith Park before moving to Markham Park in 2005 due to the increase in patronage.
Festival organisers will honour the memory of the late WPLG Channel 10, ABC affiliate, anchor Todd Tongen, three-time winner of the Quick-Fire Celebrity Chef contest, by permanently naming the trophy the Todd Tongen Celebrity Quick-Fire trophy.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy