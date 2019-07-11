Grace Jerk Fest finds new home

After spending 14 years at Markham Park in Sunrise, Florida, Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival will move to a new home for its 18th staging on November 10.

The Miramar Regional Park is the new location. Promoters explained the reason for the venue change.

“The new location has better infrastructure. We are always looking for ways to improve on the patron experience and to enhance the quality of the event. The new venue offers an opportunity to create a new, refreshed and superior experience, while strengthening the financial viability of the festival, and enhancing the quality,” Eddy Edwards, CEO of Jamaican Jerk Festival USA, Inc, told the Jamaica Observer.

Edwards was tight-lipped about the performers booked for this year's festival. He said the entertainment bar would be raised and there would be more activities to enhance the festival experience.

Over the years, a number of top acts have graced the festival's stage including Shaggy, Chaka Demus & Pliers, The Mighty Diamonds, Third World, Inner Circle, and Ding Dong. The festival is presented in association with Publix.

“This is really an excellent venue. We at Grace are committed to supporting the Jerk Festival and we look forward to a very successful staging in November,” said Derrick Reckord, president and CEO of GraceKennedy Foods, USA.

Founded in 2001, the Jamaican Jerk Festival was first held at CB Smith Park before moving to Markham Park in 2005 due to the increase in patronage.

Festival organisers will honour the memory of the late WPLG Channel 10, ABC affiliate, anchor Todd Tongen, three-time winner of the Quick-Fire Celebrity Chef contest, by permanently naming the trophy the Todd Tongen Celebrity Quick-Fire trophy.