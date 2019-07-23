Grace Jerk Fest rescheduled for August 25

The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival (New York edition) has been rescheduled for August 25 at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, New York.

The event was initially scheduled for that venue last Sunday, but was postponed by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who announced the cancellation of all large-scale events at city parks due to blistering temperatures.

According to Eddy Edwards, co-promoter of Jamaican Jerk Festival USA, Inc, two of the main acts previously scheduled for Sunday's event, will perform in August.

“Capleton has confirmed that he will be performing on August 25. We also have confirmation from Naomi Cowan,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Edwards added that later this week, he may announce the full line-up of artistes.

Shenseea, Fay-Ann Lyons, Bunji Garlin, and Christopher Martin were also billed for last Sunday.

“The safety of our patrons is of the utmost importance, and we were working with health officials to increase hydration stations and cooling fans for Sunday,” said Richard Lue, executive director of Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival New York, in a media release.

“While we are disappointed, public safety takes priority and we are working with our sponsors, vendors, and performers to deliver an exciting event on August 25.”

All tickets for July 21 are valid on the new date.

— Kevin Jackson