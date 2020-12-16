Grammy nomination boosts Maxi Priest

THREE weeks after being nominated in the 63rd Grammy Awards' Best Reggae Album category, Maxi Priest's It All Comes Back to Love is seeing an uptick in sales.

Released in September 2019, It All Comes Back to Love peaked at number two on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. The set re-enters the US Current Reggae Albums chart at 18, selling 34 copies to bring its tally to date to 1,225 copies.

The other nominees in the Best Reggae Album category are Skip Marley's Higher Place, One World by The Wailers, Upside Down 2020 by Buju Banton, and Got to Be Tough by Toots and the Maytals.

Look For the Good by Jason Mraz tops this week's US Current Reggae Albums chart tally by selling an additional 407 copies; up from 98 the previous week. It has to date sold 9,633.

World on Fire by Stick Figure moves up to number two with 267 copies (27,328 sold to date), while Christmas in the Islands by Shaggy jumps from eight to three, selling an additional 233 copies. It sold 88 the previous week.

Last week's chart-topper Afrikan Blood (various artistes) by Studio One falls to four with 138 copies. The set entered the chart last week with 1,810 copies.

Got to Be Tough, the Grammy-nominated set by Toots and The Maytals, inches up to five with 129 copies, while Uprising Live! by Bob Marley and the Wailers dips to number six.

Ziggy Marley's More Family Time moves up six places to seven, while Upside Down 2020 by Buju Banton, another Grammy-nominated set, inches down to eight.

Welcome to Treasure Island by JC and The Reggae Starzz tumbles to nine, and the various artistes set The House That Bradley Built moves up 12 places to 10.

On the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers clock 49 weeks in the number one spot with Legend, while Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy is number two.

Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul inches up to three; Stick Figure's World on Fire and Set in Stone occupy fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Greatest Hits by UB40 rises to number six, Fixtape by Popcaan sees an upward tick at number seven, and Grammy-nominated Higher Place by Skip Marley is eight.

The 11-CD box set, The Complete Island Recordings by Bob Marley and the Wailers debuts at nine. Released on CD on December 4, the vinyl version was released on November 20.

Count Me In by Rebelution re-enters the chart at 10.

On other Billboard charts, Legend continues to make moves. On Vinyl Albums, it inches up from 11 to 10, while on Top R&B Albums it backtracks from seven to six. On Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums it dips from 25 to 26, while on the all-genre Billboard 200 Albums chart it slips from 64 to 69.

Legend also zips from 25 to 23 on Top Album Sales and drops from 19 to 23 on Catalog Albums.

Skip Marley's Make Me Feel featuring Rick Ross and Ari Lennox holds steady at 14 on the Adult R&B Songs chart, while Come Over by Jorja Smith and Popcaan dips from 27 to 29.

On regional reggae charts, Richie Stephens' cover of Kenny Rogers's Lady spends a second week at number one on The Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music Chart (New York).

Chyna Nicole's Nyah and Binghi is number one for a second week on the South Florida Top 25 Reggae chart.