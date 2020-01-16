Gravel Boss does it for fathers

Up-and-coming deejay Gravel Boss is looking to endorse hard-working fathers with his latest single, Daddy Don't Cry.

“It was originally dedicated to my father to basically say: 'Thanks for everything'. But it can be for all fathers from everywhere too,” Gravel Boss, the father of a two-year-old son, told the Jamaica Observer.

Produced by Gemini Record Productions, the track is set to be released next month.

The 26-year-old, whose given name is David Moore, hails from Brandon Hill in St Andrew. After he left Glengoffe High, he decided that he wanted to pursue a musical career.

“From about 2011, me a build song. It's just something weh inna mi blood from long time. I used to sing at church and beat desk wid mi fren dem in class…it's just something weh mi did always want fi do,” he said.

He has since released songs such as Dark Mode and Bruk it Dung.

While many dancehall deejays promote violence and promiscuity, Gravel Boss said his lyrics are fit for airplay anywhere.

“Anybody can sing my music. Me mek sure seh mi music clean an' ting, so it can play freely,” he said.

The deejay said his musical journey started off slow, but has picked up over the last year.

“This neva tek off same time, but 2019 mi really start tek this thing serious. People woulda ask me fi sing a tune couple years ago, and me woulda shy; but last year mi tek things up in hand and things get better,” he said.

With inspiration from artistes such as Sizzla Kalonji and Mavado, he hopes to make it to the international stage soon.

“Next five years, I want to be touring the world on some big shows. That a the pree right now,” he said.