Great sets at Grace J'can jerk fest

Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, New York, was a sea of bodies last Sunday, as thousands of patrons came out for the ninth Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival New York Edition.

Patrons enjoyed not only jerked delicacies, but high-powered performances from Jamaican and Caribbean acts.

With an estimated 15,000 patrons in attendance, co-promoter Eddy Edwards said his team is satisfied with the turn of events.

“We were pleased with the turnout, despite a little delay with the weather. The line-up of artistes and attractions was complete and I saw new faces in the crowd,” said Edwards, CEO of Jamaican Jerk Festival LLC.

He added that, “Each year we look to expand the range of vendors, in the food stalls, crafts area and corporate row. It looked like the vendors and patrons were happy with the results we achieved.”

The popular Celebrity Chef Throwdown was won by Chef Cybille St Aude with her New York Mishi, prepared from peanut brittle, prickly pear, hot dogs, sopressata salami, Jamaican spice bun and Grace Jerk Seasoning. Chef Cybille defeated last year's winner, Chef Ji Cha, to walk away with the Dutch Pot Trophy.

According to Edwards, the Asase Yaa Youth Ensemble wowed the audience with their presentation of Jamaican folk songs in tribute to folklorist Louise “Miss Lou” Bennett-Coverley. Owen “Blakka” Ellis wove humor into a telling tribute to Jamaican culture and the significance of Miss Lou in Jamaican culture.

Jamaica celebrates the centenary of her birth in September. Miss Lou died in 2006.

“Christopher Martin and the surprise, step-out performances with Romain Virgo and D Major was the high point of the day. It was great to see Capleton at the jerk festival and the people loved his performance as well,” Edwards said.

There were also performances by Bunji Garlin, Fay Ann Lyons, Shenseea and Naomi Cowan.

Edwards and his team are already looking to next year, which they plan to make extra special.

“Next year will be our 10th anniversary in New York and we plan to make it very special. We will also deliver some new and exciting features to the festival,” he said.