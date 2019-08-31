Great vibes at PAN Regional 1

Entertainment has always played an integral role at each staging of PAN, hosted by CB Foods.

At the recent staging of PAN 2019 Regional 1 at Folly Oval in Portland, the entertainment offerings were not restricted to the main stage. Several sponsors such as National Baking Company, Wisynco, Jamaica National Group, Monster Milk, Miracle, Walkerswood and Nupak engaged patrons inside their respective booths, with giveaways, game and competitions to win prizes.

The Monster Milk Kiddies Village provided various rides and entertainment for the young ones. This continues to be a hit at each staging.

On the main stage, hosts Miss Kitty and Dufton Shepherd held the 6,000-strong crowd spellbound with giveaways. However, the performances from recording artistes Rondell Positive and Govana, were just the icing on the cake.

With a compelling set riddled with songs such as Keeping Me Alive and Stress Less Dance, gospel artiste Rondell Positive rode high. His interaction with the crowd was spot on, and patrons sang along word for word.

“I wish that they would do this event in all 14 parishes. So many youths out there are involved in many things because they don't have another way out. I think CB is giving some youths an option and an opportunity. I really support what they are doing with this family event,” said Rondell.

Dancehall artiste Govana concurred with Rondell.

“I grew up eating pan chicken and this is a great event. Big up to CB for what they are doing for the people. I am from a poor background and I feel good to know that a corporate entity like CB is doing this for the people of Jamaica,” he said.

During his almost hour-long set, Govana reeled off current hits, which had patrons going wild. His current chart buster Cups Up, as well as Breeze, Bake Bean, Shrimp Patty and One and Move were well-received.

Govana also brought his young son on stage and spoke to men in the audience about the importance of playing an active role in the lives of their children.

PAN is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. The annual competition has become a platform that showcases the talent of Jamaica's PAN vendors and searches for the next top PAN man or woman.

Last Saturday, 35 participants from the parishes of Portland, St Mary, St Ann, St Thomas, Kingston & St Andrew, St Catherine and Trelawny competed in a live sixty-minute cook-off. A winner and runner-up (first and 2nd place) from each parish and one Wild Card were selected. Each parish winner received $50,000 in cash, in addition to numerous prizes from several partners, including, National Baking Company, Jamaica National, Miracle Tomato Ketchup, Red Stripe, Nupak Foil and Walkerswood, to name a few. The runner-up received $30,000, among other prizes.

Nicole Hall, assistant brand manager, CB Foods reflected on the day's proceedings.

“It was an awesome fun family vibe and many persons came out even the little ones in strollers relaxing on blankets, and whether it was rain or shine, the energy was so high and great today,” said Hall.

She added: “Portland came out, with over 6000 patrons and they did not disappoint. It was so much fun.”

The winners at PAN 2019 Regional 1 are:

Kingston & St Andrew

1st place: Franklyn Mason

2nd Place: Miguel Turner

St Thomas

1st place: Kerisa Wright 2nd place: Ronald Peart

St Catherine

1st place - Dorrette Campbell

2nd place - Denroy Bloomfield

Portland

1st place - Dwayne Ford

2nd place - Rosian Lewis

St Mary

1st place - Toney McLennon

2nd place - Marilyn Blake

St Ann

1st place - Denton Gordon

2nd place - Jermaine Thompson

Trelawny

1st place - O'Brian Gordon

2nd place - Kemar Stewart

Miracle Sauce Boss Competition

1st place - Denroy Bloomfield - St Catherine - $25,000

2nd place - Ronald Peart - St. Thomas - $15,000

3rd place - tie - Kerisa Wright - St Thomas and Rashawn Robinson - St Mary - $10,000

Overall Regional Winners:

1st place - Denton Gordon - St. Ann

2nd place - Dorrette Campbell - St. Catherine

3rd place - Kerisa Wright - St Thomas