Gringo, Jahmiel eye the money

Montego Bay-based singjay Unknown Gringo has landed a big collaboration dubbed Get to the Money, with dancehall heavyweight Jahmiel.

“I contacted him via IG because I have always been a big admirer of his musical style, and he sent me his number, we started talking about the possibility of a song. I sent him the riddim, he loved it. He did his part and I constructed my part in the studio live when we linked up at Big Ship, and the energy was right. Jahmiel is a clean-hearted youth, and he went out of his way to help me and showed me certain things in the game, so I am very excited about this song,” he said.

Get to the Money will be officially released in two weeks on the Desconocido Music label via all major online download platforms. Well known music producer Emanuel “German” Schirmer is going to mix the project.

“We plan to do a video for the song real soon, and we are finalising everything right now. We are going to shoot the video and drop the song at the same time to create maximum impact,” Unknown Gringo said.

Jahmiel is known for the singles Strongest Soldier, U Me Luv, Gain the World and Better Tomorrow.

In the meantime, Unknown Gringo , who made his Reggae Sumfest debut last year, has landed an endorsement as a JB ambassador, and he is booked to appear at a number of shows in western Jamaica.

“Right now mi lock MoBay; every school pickney ah sing mi song. Money Factory just a get hot, Gringo just a get hot — mi song de pon every mix tape so 2020 looks very promising,” he said.