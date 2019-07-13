Gringo set for Sumfest

Montego Bay-based deejay Unknown Gringo plans to make a signature performance at this year's staging of Reggae Sumfest at Catherine Hall Entertainment Centre in St James.

Reggae Sumfest is scheduled for July 14 to 20. Unknown Gringo is booked to perform on July 19.

“The eyes of the world will be on the Reggae Sumfest stage as it gives me the opportunity to show everyone say Unknown Gringo ah one of the baddest new artistes inna the business today,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

He has been steadily gaining traction in recent months with a raft of hit songs including chart-riders like Money Factory and Go Up for Chase Mills Records.

He is also gearing up to release his first EP, Rise of the Unknown Gringo, which will feature seven tracks.

No stranger to the stage, he has performed on shows in Montego Bay and Negril, as well as other parts of the island.

Born Frantz Morris, the deejay is known for songs including Bawling, Put Down the Gun, and Cute Cute.