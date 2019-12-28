GT Taylor's show gets nod
Promoter/broadcaster GT Taylor is confident his Christmas Extravaganza: Euphoria was a success based on the crowd support at this year's event held at the Sand Bar Beach on Crane Road in Black River, St Elizabeth, on Wednesday.
Several hundred patrons came out to be entertained by Chronic Law, Daddy1, Starface and several other artistes from the Black River community.
“Yes, the crowd support did exceed my expectations, by all indications we have been able to establish Euphoria as another major party event on the south coast of Jamaica,” he told Jamaica Observer.
Chronic Law thrilled his fans with hits such as Government and Hillside, while Daddy 1 scored heavily with songs like Brogad, 876 and Anthem. Fast rising newcomer Starface waded into the crowd to perform her hit single, Ready' and teamed up with Maestro Don to do Trio and Ride It.
She was at full throttle in the middle of the crowd until a wardrobe malfunction caused her to cut her set short, but the audience loved her energy and great vibes.
The annual event sported a new look and feel, including a line-up featuring fewer acts and more music. It was held in St Elizabeth on Christmas Day, which is in keeping with what the promoters described as reflecting the demands of millennials.
Taylor praised the overall organisation of the event.
“The highlight of the event was the settings, the party vibes, the ambience it was just that — euphoria! I have to congratulate the police and Curry Security Company for doing an excellent job in security and traffic control. The party started at 6:00 pm and ended 4:00 am. Everything went smoothly,” he said.
“Once the inside of the venue was full, other persons did their own private parking. For 2020, there'll be a mixed entertainment package of selectors, not more than four acts, including a veteran performer. We will be catering for the young and also the mature audience,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy