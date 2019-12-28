GT Taylor's show gets nod

Promoter/broadcaster GT Taylor is confident his Christmas Extravaganza: Euphoria was a success based on the crowd support at this year's event held at the Sand Bar Beach on Crane Road in Black River, St Elizabeth, on Wednesday.

Several hundred patrons came out to be entertained by Chronic Law, Daddy1, Starface and several other artistes from the Black River community.

“Yes, the crowd support did exceed my expectations, by all indications we have been able to establish Euphoria as another major party event on the south coast of Jamaica,” he told Jamaica Observer.

Chronic Law thrilled his fans with hits such as Government and Hillside, while Daddy 1 scored heavily with songs like Brogad, 876 and Anthem. Fast rising newcomer Starface waded into the crowd to perform her hit single, Ready' and teamed up with Maestro Don to do Trio and Ride It.

She was at full throttle in the middle of the crowd until a wardrobe malfunction caused her to cut her set short, but the audience loved her energy and great vibes.

The annual event sported a new look and feel, including a line-up featuring fewer acts and more music. It was held in St Elizabeth on Christmas Day, which is in keeping with what the promoters described as reflecting the demands of millennials.

Taylor praised the overall organisation of the event.

“The highlight of the event was the settings, the party vibes, the ambience it was just that — euphoria! I have to congratulate the police and Curry Security Company for doing an excellent job in security and traffic control. The party started at 6:00 pm and ended 4:00 am. Everything went smoothly,” he said.

“Once the inside of the venue was full, other persons did their own private parking. For 2020, there'll be a mixed entertainment package of selectors, not more than four acts, including a veteran performer. We will be catering for the young and also the mature audience,” he said.